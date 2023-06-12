ESCANABA, Mich. (WFRV) – In less than two weeks, some of the best female golfers on the Epson Tour will make their annual stop in the Upper Peninsula for the Island Resort Championship.

But ahead of the 12th annual competition, the Island Resort and Casino have found continued success with its Stay and Play package. After the Sweetgrass Course earned the Jemsek National Course of the Year in 2022, attendance has continued to grow.

“We are running out of tee times; the quality of golf is top-notch. If you’ve ever traveled for golf, this is a travel destination. The golf is very high-end,” said Tony Mancilla, the resort’s general manager.

The Stay and Play packages include lodging and up to four rounds of golf at Sweetgrass and Sage Run, plus nearby courses Greywalls and TimberStone.

The concept of coming to the Island Resort and enjoying the amenities isn’t reserved for just visitors. Golfers competing with the Epson Tour have noted the unique opportunities.

When speaking about conversations he’s had with former competitors, Mancilla said, “If you look at the Epson Tour, we are the only ones that have everything at the same spot. We have the hotels, the restaurants, the convention center, the courses…everything is right here.”

Island Resort’s golf director Dave Douglas added that the athletes can “park their car, stay here, and never have to move their car for a week.”

The Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass tees off from June 23-25, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase at $10 for all three days.