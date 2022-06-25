(WFRV) – The Island Resort Championship in Harris, Michigan is heating up heading into Championship Sunday.

Lucy Li, who is the leader of the Epson Tour money list through 10 weeks of the season, charged up the leaderboard. The 19-year-old from the Bay Area fired a second round score off 66 to go into the clubhouse at eight under par.

Right after Li finished her round for the day, Ssu-Chia Cheng finished her Saturday round with a score of 64 – pushing her total score to 12 under par and moved to the top of the leader board. Her score of 64 on Saturday’s round was one off from the course record at Sweetgrass.

Samantha Wagner, the five-year tenure on the tour, had herself a stellar afternoon as well. Thanks to five birdies on the afternoon, Wagner is sitting second on the leader board with a score of 11 under par – just one shy of Cheng’s lead.

All pairings will head out to the course from 7:30-10:30 a.m. ET for their tee times to decide the winner of the Island Resort Championship.