HARRIS, Mich. (WFRV) – “It’s almost like a major.”

The Island Resort Championship has always been a marquee stop on the Epson Tour, but over the last 12 annual events, it’s become one of the most anticipated events on the calendar.

Friday at Sweetgrass Golf Club, 156 of the world’s best women’s golfers will tee it up for a share of a $212,500 purse, looking to climb the money list in pursuit of their LPGA Tour Cards.

The competitive field at this golf course gem – Sweetgrass was named the National Golf Course of the Year in 2022 – as well as the hospitality and unique amenities at Island Resort & Casino make this tournament one of the cornerstones of the Epson schedule, and fans of all ages show out in strong numbers to witness the golf mastery.

Tickets are just $10 for all three days, and concession items on the course are just two dollars (or less) apiece.

Tee times begin Friday at 7:30 eastern time, and the tournament runs through Sunday.