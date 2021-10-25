‘It’s been a great ride’: Longtime Brewers coach Ed Sedar retires

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 05: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with third base coach Ed Sedar #0 after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 5, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach Ed Sedar has retired after a 30-year career with the organization.

The 60-year-old Sedar had worked as the Brewers’ first base coach from 2007 until 2010 and third base coach from 2011 until 2020. He spent this season as an adviser to the Brewers’ major league coaching staff.

Sedar previously worked with the Brewers as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator starting in 1992.

“It’s been a great ride,” said Sedar. “Being able to spend 30 years with one organization is something I will always cherish. I appreciate everyone who has been there for me and helped along the way. I wish the organization the best going forward. They are in great hands. Most of all, I will miss the best fans in sports.”

Before beginning his coaching career, Sedar was a minor league outfielder for eight seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Fox Valley Lutheran sweep to sectionals

WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Freedom sweep to sectionals

Band of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Kimberly Color Guard

Team of the Week Level 1: Neenah

WIAA Football Playoffs: Division 4-7 Level 1