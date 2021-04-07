It’s official! Tailgating now open to Brewers fans attending games

An empty Miller Park is seen Tuesday March 24, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Brewers were supposed to host Opening Day on Thursday, but the season start was postponed by Major League Baseball because of the coronoavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis (WFRV) – It’s official! The Milwaukee Brewers will be bringing back tailgating to American Family Field starting April 12 with the series against the Chicago Cubs.

The announcement is made with the support of the Milwaukee Health Department and the famous Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages. Tailgating is open to fans that are attending the game at single vehicles while remaining socially distanced from other groups in the parking lot.

Parking gates will open three hours before the game except for the 6:40 p.m. weekday games which parking gates will open two and half hours beforehand. The Brewers also announced they’ve updated their seating plan to accommodate for more than two-person seating inside the pods.

Tickets can be purchased at brewers.com, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office. 

