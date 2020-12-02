It’s Wisconsin MVP birthday week!

(WFRV) – It’s a special week in Wisconsin – it’s MVP birthday week!

Three big names from Wisconsin sports celebrate their birthdays during the first week of December: Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers on Dec. 2, Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich on Dec. 5, and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo on Dec. 6.

Packers running back Aaron Jones shares his birthday with Rodgers, adding to the celebration during the week.

Last year, a bipartisan group of legislators from Milwaukee and Green Bay proposed a resolution to designate the first week of December 2019 as “MVP Week in Wisconsin.”

A bobblehead set was even created that features Rodgers, Yelich, and Antetokounmpo.