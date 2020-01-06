IUPUI jumps on Green Bay early, Phoenix fall 93-78

The Green Bay Phoenix dropped the second game of their homestand to IUPUI on Sunday afternoon.

Jaguars guard Jaylen Minnett posted a career high 31 points against the Phoenix. Fellow IUPUI guard Marcus Burk added another 27 points, as well as six rebounds and a pair of steals in the victory.

P.J. Pipes led Green Bay with 18 points off the bench as the Phoenix fell to IUPUI 93-78.

Green Bay will have nearly a week to lick their wounds from the loss before hosting in-state rival Milwaukee at the Resch Center on Saturday.