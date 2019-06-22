J.J. Watt excited to be in Green Bay during training camp

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt discusses returning to his home state of Wisconsin for joint practices and a preseason game against the Packers.

Visiting the Am Fam Championship in Madison Friday with his brothers T.J. and Derek, Watt recalled going to Green Bay for training camp as a kid and watching players bike to practice and asking for autographs from players.

“I’ll never forget watching through that fence and thinking to myself, those guys do this for a living,” Watt said. “That to me was one of the coolest things in the world. I literally couldn’t wrap my head around the fact that they got to play football for a living. So that was one of those moments that led me to where I am today.”