Jackie Bradley Jr. makes Brewers debut, rookie Garrett Mitchell homers in spring training

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) steps up to bat during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WFRV) – On a much cooler day in Phoenix, Milwaukee and Texas played to a 4-4 tie in seven innings after a Rangers pitcher injury ended the game early.

But in the spotlight of the day, Jackie Bradley Jr. made his much-anticipated debut in a Brewers uniform, going 1-for-3 a the plate and scoring a run to provide optimism about his possible contribution to the 2021 Crew.

In another dose of optimism, rookie Garrett Mitchell continued his recent tear with another early milestone.

The 20th overall pick out of UCLA homered for the first time in his MLB career, going yard to deep center to tack on the Brewers’ first run of the game in the third inning.

The Cactus Crew is back in action in Peoria, Arizona, on Sunday to face the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. CT.