Jerry Kelly makes ace on his way to winning 1st senior major

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, OH – AUGUST 16: Jerry Kelly celebrates after hitting a hole-in-one on the 12th hole during the final round of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Firestone Country Club on August 16, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jerry Kelly made a special memory out of his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.

Leading by one shot, Kelly made a hole-in-one on the 12th hole at Firestone.

His lead was up to three shots over Scott Parel, and Kelly was on his way to victory in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

Kelly made a double bogey on the 18th hole, but by then it didn’t matter. He still shot 69 to win by two.

The victory was his first this year and seventh on the 50-and-older circuit. The win gets him in The Players Championship next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021