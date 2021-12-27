Joe Verdegan sat down with SportsXtra to discuss his new book “5-10-32”

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Local five sports Director Burke Griffin sits down with local racing writer Joe Verdegan on SportsXtra to discuss his new book “5-10-32.”

Verdegan’s book covers the careers of three northeastern Wisconsin dirt track racing icons – Shawano’s M.J. McBride, Kaukauna’s Pete Parker, and Navarino’s Terry Anvelink.

“5-10-32 – McBride, Parker & Anvelink” will be the fourth book Verdegan has penned with Pedal Down Promotions located in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. All seven of Verdegan’s titles are available for sale at his website, including his 2020 Amazon bestseller “The Reformatory – Tales From Green Bay’s Maximum-Security Prison.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns

Inside Skinny: Aaron Rodgers' Doppelgänger

Locker Room: Recapping win versus Ravens