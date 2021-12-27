Joe Verdegan sat down with SportsXtra to discuss his new book “5-10-32”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Local five sports Director Burke Griffin sits down with local racing writer Joe Verdegan on SportsXtra to discuss his new book “5-10-32.”

Verdegan’s book covers the careers of three northeastern Wisconsin dirt track racing icons – Shawano’s M.J. McBride, Kaukauna’s Pete Parker, and Navarino’s Terry Anvelink.

“5-10-32 – McBride, Parker & Anvelink” will be the fourth book Verdegan has penned with Pedal Down Promotions located in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. All seven of Verdegan’s titles are available for sale at his website, including his 2020 Amazon bestseller “The Reformatory – Tales From Green Bay’s Maximum-Security Prison.”