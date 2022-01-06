Johnny Davis outduels Keegan Murray as No. 23 Wisconsin beats Iowa

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, second from right, grabs a defensive rebound against Iowa’s Kris Murray (24) and Patrick McCaffery, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Wisconsin defeated Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night in a game that featured two of the nation’s top three scorers.

Wisconsin is now 12-2 and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

The Badgers withstood a 27-point performance from Iowa’s Keegan Murray to win their fourth straight and snap the Hawkeyes’ four-game winning streak.

Murray entered the night leading Division I with 24.5 points per game while Davis was third with 22.3 points per game. Iowa is 11-4 and 1-3 in the Big Ten.

