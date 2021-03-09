Jon Dietzen just looking for a chance at the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NFL Draft is different this year. But then again, what isn’t different this year?

While this year might be strange, it’s a year that Jon Dietzen is thankful for none the less. The former Wisconsin offensive lineman finished his final season with the Badgers after not playing in 2019 due to injuries.

“I’m just working has hard as I can and doing whatever I can to get a shot,” Dietzen said. “Given my rocky history with injuries, I don’t expect anything big as far as someone investing in me but someone taking a shot on me, I’m not going to let them down, I’m going to go out there and give everything I got.”

Dietzen said retiring and not playing football gave him a new appreciation for the sport.

“Given that I’ve retired, I have kind of a unique experience where I’ve seen life without football. It ain’t that fun so, I’m going to do everything I can to keep playing,” Dietzen said.

His trainer, Synergy owner Scotty Smith, said Jon has the mentality to make it to the NFL and more.

“This has been a long journey for us. We started last year, and we really weren’t sure.. how were were going to approach it, totally. We could tell right away that he wanted to come back, which was good. I could tell from the moment that he walked in, and asked me for the help, that I knew that he felt good,” Smith said.

“So, I think the confidence of coming back here to a place where I’ve put a lot of work in and gotten a lot better, I think, was a big part of it.,” Dietzen said.

Wisconsin’s Pro Day is Thursday, March 11.