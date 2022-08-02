MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the greatest catchers in team history will officially retire as a Brewer and be inducted into the Wall of Honor.

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that former catcher Jonathan Lucroy will retire as a Brewer and be inducted into the team’s Wall of Honor on August 6. He will not be the only one recognized on August 6, as Ryan Braun, Francisco Rodriguez and Prince Fielder are scheduled to be in attendance.

Braun and Rodriguez will join Lucroy as inductees into the Wall of Honor. Fielder is getting enshrined into the Walk of Fame.

Lucroy spent seven seasons with the team from 2010 to 2016. He was an All-Star selection in 2014 and 2016. Stats show how Lucroy is one of the Brewers best catchers in team history. Lucroy ranks first in Brewers history as a catcher in the following categories:

Hits (752)

Batting average (.288)

Doubles (143)

Homeruns (77)

RBI (358)

Runs (326)

He is also second in games caught at 725 and is the first catcher in team history to finish in the top ten of MVP voting.

I am honored to retire a Milwaukee Brewer and be inducted into the Wall of Honor, amongst so many of the greats in this franchise. The Brewers and the City of Milwaukee have always held a special place in my heart, I feel at ease and at home here. The fans have always embraced me and lifted me up. Jonathan Lucroy

Tickets for the weekend can be purchased online.