Junior golfers hit the links at Green Bay Championship

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Some of the best junior golfers in the area hit the links at Thornberry Creek for the first round of the Green Bay Championship on Tuesday.

In all 65 boys and girls teed it up in the two day event that offers an opportunity for them to post a good score in back to back rounds.

That true tournament experience is valuable for incoming De Pere freshman Carter Broten, who is currently points leader in the Boys 14-18 Division.

“I mean this really helps you get ready for tournament golf, just knowing the rules, and like what’s going on. Obviously you’re going to see some good players and you can learn from them too, see what they do, take some notes from them. Really it’s just golf with my friends. We’re having a good time talking about shots, we’re just helping each other out. More friends than competitors, but still want to be aggressive. Don’t want to let anyone else win. Just playing the best you can, and still helping each other out on the course,” said Carter Broten.

The Northeast Wisconsin Junior Golf Tour event comes to an end with the final round on Wednesday.