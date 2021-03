West Virginia’s Jordan McCabe handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(WFRV) – Guard Jordan McCabe is on the move after announcing he will transfer from West Virginia after three years with the Mountaineers basketball program.

McCabe made the announcement on his Instagram, and thanked the program for the past three years.

The former Kaukauna star saw his minutes decrease over the last two seasons, and averaged 2.2 points per game in 2020-21. That’s opposed McCabe’s freshman year production when he averaged 15 points a game down the stretch for the Mountaineers.