MADISON, Wis (WFRV) –

It was a rematch of last year’s state title game, which ended in a 1-0 win by the Galloping Ghosts. This year, Kaukauna wanted there to be no doubt that they were the team to beat.

It’s the first inning, they get off to a roll, Ava Vanasten goes the other way and Kally Meredith comes home to make it 1-0.

Then, control issues set in for the Cardinals, a wild pitch allows Taryn Christopher to score, it’s 3-0 Kaukauna.

We move to the second inning, an absolute moon shot by Kally Meredith, Sun Prairie can’t come up with it and Meredith finds her way home, it’s a two-run inside the park home run.

Kaukauna wins its 51st consecutive game, finishes the season 31-0, and is the back-to-back Division I state champions.

They’re the first team to go back-to-back since Stevens Point did it in 2008.