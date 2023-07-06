MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WFRV) – Former Kaukauna standout basketball player Jordan McCabe was hired as an assistant coach at West Virginia University earlier this week.

High school basketball fans in northeast Wisconsin will probably remember the dazzling plays, slick moves, and stardom behind McCabe when he suited up for Kaukauna from 2014-18.

The four-year varsity player for the Galloping Ghosts capped off his senior season with a state championship.

McCabe holds the school record for most career points scored with 2,436 and averaged 22.8 throughout his high school tenure. He was also named Mr. Basketball in 2018 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

McCabe will now be on a coaching staff where his collegiate career started, West Virginia University. The Mountaineers’ interim head men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert announced his staff for the 2023-24 season that included McCabe.

After completing his senior year at Kaukauna, McCabe played three seasons at West Virginia, where he appeared in 94 games and averaged 3.8 points per contest.

McCabe entered his name in the transfer portal after the 2020-21 season and committed to play at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The 6-foot guard went on to finish his collegiate career at UNLV, averaging 6 points per game and appearing in 60 contests.

This is McCabe’s first coaching job in his post-playing career.

“We are elated to have Jordan back with Mountaineer basketball,” West Virginia’s interim head men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert said.” “We are fortunate to have a former point guard on our staff. He will be able to develop our guards and help them with the vision of where we are going. He, too, is wonderful with people in creating and maintaining relationships.”

West Virginia will host Missouri State in the team’s home opener on Monday, November 6th.