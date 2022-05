(WFRV) – It’s hard to find someone with as profound a passion for UW-Oshkosh athletics as Kennan Timm.

He chose sports information as his profession, and for the past 37 years, he has put his heart and soul into the Titans program and in June he will retire.

Sports Director Burke Griffin sat down with Timm on Sports Xtra to talk about everything from National Championships to the DIII World series.