Kimberly and Bay Port cruise to next round, Fond du Lac stunned by Sun Prairie

Both Kimberly and Bay Port cruised into the second round with convincing victories. On the other side of the division one bracket Fond du lac was upset by Sun Prairie.
Here’s the scoreboard from level two of the high school football playoffs:
New Holstein 13 Amherst 31
Coleman 46 Manawa 28
Superior 36 Pulaski 27
Neenah 28 Kimberly 55
D.C. Everest 6 Appleton North 42
Green Bay Preble 14 Bay Port 49
Sun Prairie 34 Fond du Lac 30
Kaukauna 20 Hortonville 14
Grafton 17 West De Pere 56
Fox Valley Lutheran 21 Menasha 35
Pewaukee 6 Plymouth 10
Saint Croix Central 43 Freedom 49
Denmark 0 Kiel 17
Winneconne 7 Berlin 24
Kewaskum 0 Catholic Memorial 39
Chilton 41 Kewaunee 26
Johnson Creek 0 Saint Mary’s Springs 48
Catholic Central 7 Hilbert 46
Reedsville 14 Lourdes Academy 59