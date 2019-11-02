Kimberly and Bay Port cruise to next round, Fond du Lac stunned by Sun Prairie

Both Kimberly and Bay Port cruised into the second round with convincing victories. On the other side of the division one bracket Fond du lac was upset by Sun Prairie.

Here’s the scoreboard from level two of the high school football playoffs:

New Holstein 13 Amherst 31

Coleman 46 Manawa 28

Superior 36 Pulaski 27

Neenah 28 Kimberly 55

D.C. Everest 6 Appleton North 42

Green Bay Preble 14 Bay Port 49

Sun Prairie 34 Fond du Lac 30

Kaukauna 20 Hortonville 14

Grafton 17 West De Pere 56

Fox Valley Lutheran 21 Menasha 35

Pewaukee 6 Plymouth 10

Saint Croix Central 43 Freedom 49

Denmark 0 Kiel 17

Winneconne 7 Berlin 24

Kewaskum 0 Catholic Memorial 39

Chilton 41 Kewaunee 26

Johnson Creek 0 Saint Mary’s Springs 48

Catholic Central 7 Hilbert 46

Reedsville 14 Lourdes Academy 59