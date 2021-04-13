Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – “It’s time to get dangerous.” Cooper Polczinski says with a smile. The Kimberly senior and the rest of the Papermakers boys volleyball team has the same mindset. They’re also just grateful to be on the court with one another after a turbulent year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re playing our best volleyball right now, which is what you want to be doing,” head coach Matt Seibl said.

The girls volleyball team is also in the sectional tournament and cannot wait for another chance to be with each other.

“We’re just grateful to be on the court. So many teams across the country didn’t get that chance,” head coach Carrie Knutson said.

Her senior athletes say this season has been a gift, especially after the heartbreak of having to sit on the sidelines when it was delayed in the fall.

“We’re just happy to be together,”senior Brooke Anderson said. “We’re excited for this opportunity to keep our season going.”

