KIMBERLY, WIS (WFRV) – Last season, the Papermakers were so close to the final four teams in the state tournament. But a loss in the sectional final to Hudson ended their season a little quicker than they would have liked. Despite the disappointment, the Kimberly girls soccer team is extremely motivated come this season. Mostly due to the fact that the 2021 was made up of underclassmen. This season, there’s a lot more experience to go around.

“I do think we’re coming in really confident,” junior Allison Steeno said. “We have a lot of really strong players and I think we’re working together well with these games that we’ve had already.”

Kimberly’s head coach Andrew Sutton echoed what his players said, chiming in that this year he doesn’t have a problem with motivation, but he wants to be sure the girls are focused on playing their best each and every game, and not getting too ahead of themselves.

“I know last year stung a little bit, I’ll be honest, I think some of them, I don’t know that they saw us getting that far,” Sutton said. ” And it’s not that they don’t think we were good, we were just so young. We were starting I think three or four freshman, handful of sophomores, I don’t know that there was an expectation that we would be quite as good as we were, and then we were, so, just always a super motivated group, regardless of what we’re doing.”

For sophomore Emily McCarthy, the joy the team plays with is the reason the Papermakers will be successful this season.

“We all are very competitive and all very driven and I think we kind of play with a little bit of a spunky kind of attitude,” McCarthy said with a grin. “We’ll be quick down the sides and then switching the ball quickly. We play pretty aggressive, I think that fire is what’s going to keep us going.”

Kimberly will face Hudson again sometime this season and are eager to see how they match up this year with the team that ended their season last year.