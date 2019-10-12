Kimberly shuts out Kaukauna, Freedom outlasts Fox Valley Lutheran

The Kimberly Papermakers remain perfect after shutting out Kaukauna on Friday night. Meanwhile Freedom took a big step towards a North Eastern Conference title with a big road win over Fox Valley Lutheran. Local 5 Sports’ Lily Zhao breaks down the highlights from a busy night under the lights around Northeast Wisconsin.

Scores from Friday night’s football games:

Appleton West 10 Appleton North 28

Sheboygan South 3 Bay Port 58

Kewaskum 36 Berlin 35 (OT)

Brillion 6 Chilton 28

Freedom 20 Fox Valley Lutheran 17

New London 63 Green Bay East 0

Manitowoc Lincoln 21 Green Bay Preble 14

Neenah 10 Hortonville 21

Lourdes Academy 27 Johnson Creek 7

Kimberly 35 Kaukauna 0

Oconto 8 Kewaunee 43

Laconia 14 Lomira 33

Little Chute 6 Luxemburg-Casco 0 (OT)

Winnebago Lutheran 35 Mayville 0

Shawano 10 Menasha 34

Kiel 40 New Holstein 0

Auburndale 40 North Fond du Lac 0

Green Bay Southwest 39 Notre Dame 20

Marinette 12 Oconto Falls 20

Appleton East 28 Oshkosh West 26

Southern Door 27 Peshtigo 42

Winneconne 0 Plymouth 42

Ashwaubenon 6 Pulaski 34

Waupun 7 Ripon 44

Two Rivers 34 Roncalli 8

Xavier 10 Seymour 7

De Pere 45 Sheboygan North 7

Sheboygan Falls 49 Valders 7

Green Bay West 7 Waupaca 54

West De Pere 27 Wrightstown 6

Manitowoc Lutheran 7 Cedar Grove-Belgium 49

Reedsville 20 Mishicot 6

Kohler/Sheb. Luth./Christian 20 Ozaukee 44

Howards Grove 0 Hilbert 62