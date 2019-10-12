Kimberly shuts out Kaukauna, Freedom outlasts Fox Valley Lutheran

The Kimberly Papermakers remain perfect after shutting out Kaukauna on Friday night. Meanwhile Freedom took a big step towards a North Eastern Conference title with a big road win over Fox Valley Lutheran. Local 5 Sports’ Lily Zhao breaks down the highlights from a busy night under the lights around Northeast Wisconsin.
Scores from Friday night’s football games:
Appleton West 10 Appleton North 28
Sheboygan South 3 Bay Port 58
Kewaskum 36 Berlin 35 (OT)
Brillion 6 Chilton 28
Freedom 20 Fox Valley Lutheran 17
New London 63 Green Bay East 0
Manitowoc Lincoln 21 Green Bay Preble 14
Neenah 10 Hortonville 21
Lourdes Academy 27 Johnson Creek 7
Kimberly 35 Kaukauna 0
Oconto 8 Kewaunee 43
Laconia 14 Lomira 33
Little Chute 6 Luxemburg-Casco 0 (OT)
Winnebago Lutheran 35 Mayville 0
Shawano 10 Menasha 34
Kiel 40 New Holstein 0
Auburndale 40 North Fond du Lac 0
Green Bay Southwest 39 Notre Dame 20
Marinette 12 Oconto Falls 20
Appleton East 28 Oshkosh West 26
Southern Door 27 Peshtigo 42
Winneconne 0 Plymouth 42
Ashwaubenon 6 Pulaski 34
Waupun 7 Ripon 44
Two Rivers 34 Roncalli 8
Xavier 10 Seymour 7
De Pere 45 Sheboygan North 7
Sheboygan Falls 49 Valders 7
Green Bay West 7 Waupaca 54
West De Pere 27 Wrightstown 6
Manitowoc Lutheran 7 Cedar Grove-Belgium 49
Reedsville 20 Mishicot 6
Kohler/Sheb. Luth./Christian 20 Ozaukee 44
Howards Grove 0 Hilbert 62