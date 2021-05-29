Kimberly softball blasts runs galore in redemption game against Neenah

NEENAH,Wis. (WFRV) – Last time these two teams squared off, it was a tightly contested setting, with the Rockets walking away with the 6-5 win on the road.

This time, the Papermakers weren’t going to “mess around,” as they put it.

Scoring early and often, the bats of the Papermakers came alive almost every inning, jumping out to a 2-1, then 4-1 and then 7-1 lead.

Neenah made it interesting in the 6th inning with 2 runs to cut the deficit to four but a 2 run home run by senior Brooke Ellestad gave Kimberly the 9-3 win.

“It’s nice knowing that everyone in the lineup, 1-9 can hit,” Kimberly head coach Jessica Hermus said.

Kimberly softball is now atop the standings in the Fox Valley Conference. They face Kaukauna on Tuesday, June 1.