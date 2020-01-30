Live Now
Kobe King announces decision to leave Badgers basketball program

Kobe King

MADISON, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 13: Kobe King #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers dribbles the ball while being guarded by Chris Dubose #32 of the Savannah State Tigers in the first half at the Kohl Center on December 13, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Redshirt sophomore Kobe King has decided to leave the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.

King announced his decision Wednesday afternoon on his Instagram account, saying: “This has been a very tough decision for me, however after spending almost 3 years in the Wisconsin program I have realized that this program is not the right fit for me as a player and person.”

King did not travel with the team to Iowa on Monday night for “personal reasons”, where the Badgers lost 68-62 to the No. 18 Hawkeyes.

The Badgers basketball team released a statement following King’s announcement: “Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin men’s basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity and I’m disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time,” head coach Greg Gard said. “But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best.”

King averaged 10.0 points per game for the Badgers this season.

