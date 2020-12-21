Kunkel hits winner a buzzer, Xavier tops Marquette 91-88

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Kunkel made a 3-pointer as time expired to lead Xavier to a 91-88 win over Marquette.
Paul Scruggs had 29 points to lead the Musketeers and Kunkel added 22 points.
Dawson Garcia and Koby McEwen scored 20 points apiece for the Golden Eagles with 20 points.
