Kunkel hits winner a buzzer, Xavier tops Marquette 91-88

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Head coach Steve Wojciechowski of the Marquette Golden Eagles looks on during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on December 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Kunkel made a 3-pointer as time expired to lead Xavier to a 91-88 win over Marquette.

Paul Scruggs had 29 points to lead the Musketeers and Kunkel added 22 points.

Dawson Garcia and Koby McEwen scored 20 points apiece for the Golden Eagles with 20 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week