Lakeland’s Sobieski gets “second season” with Blue Ribbons

(WFRV) – Like many spring sport athletes, Lakeland’s Lane Sobieski knows what it’s like to hear ‘you’re season is over.’

“Coach was like, ‘it’s over with,’ and we were like ‘what?!’ So we had our whole senior spotlight down in Florida. It was just, I didn’t know what to think,” said Lane Sobieski.

Now the Lakeland catcher has a second chance to play baseball in 2020 with the Green Bay Blue Ribbons of the Wisconsin State League.

“I had really been working out a lot and tyring to stay in baseball shape. Getting back on the field really helps with that. Also, I think a big turn around for helping me in the spring at Lakeland. I’ve really been trying to get better every day and up my tempo to get up that college level,” said Sobieski.

It truly is a labor of love. Driving back and forth between games in Green Bay from his home in Berlin. Nearly an hour and a half drive, both ways, every time he plays.

“I’m working at home until about three. Then go home, pack my bags, come up here and play some baseball,” said Sobieski.

While Sobieski does get the chance to play now, it’s his next season that’s being threatened by the pandemic. Not baseball, it’s football that could be next to be delayed amid the pandemic.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play. I wanted to play multiple sports and being able to follow that out at college, it’s just really cool,” said Sobieski.

“It’s kind of crazy. There’s been talks about them flip-flopping seasons, but who knows. It’s just a weird time right now. I just really hope that it can come back to normal and football we can get back on the field and we can start things up again.”