LIVE NOW: Lakers great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06:Kobe Bryant attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to multiple sources including ESPN, Variety, and TMZ.

Reports say he was on board with at least three other people at the time the private helicopter went down.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department say there were no survivors.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

According to Local 5 sister station KTLA, the crash happened in Calabasas around 10 a.m., about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department says he didn’t know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

According to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said it was a Sikorsky S-76 and it was not known what caused the crash.