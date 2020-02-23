Team Cody: Lakeshore community rallies around Two Rivers teen fighting cancer

For Cody Lewis it first seemed like a simple hip injury after a fall during a basketball scrimmage back in November. The diagnosis instead was something Cody and his family never saw coming, cancer.

Since being diagnosed with undifferentiated sarcoma, a particular rare form of cancer, Cody has been through numerous treatments. At the same time his school, Two Rivers, and the entire lake shore community rallied around the Lewis family to form a new team, Team Cody.

On Friday night as the Purple Raiders took the floor for their final home game of the regular season, Lewis suited up and took the floor one final time. Meanwhile Team Cody was there for support, and holding a fundraiser to help in his fight against the disease.

If you’d like to help Team Cody, you can make donations to the Cody Lewis Fund at any Bank First National location. You can also visit the Team Cody Facebook page for more information.