GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers are preparing to welcome European soccer clubs FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City this Saturday for the first-ever soccer match at Lambeau Field.

The grounds crew on Thursday was painting the field and getting the soccer pitch ready for the likes of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer.

“The excitement is building,” said Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs for the Green Bay Packers. “To have the caliber of these two teams here in Lambeau Field for a friendly is just fantastic and we couldn’t be more pleased.

Both Manchester City (English Premier League) and Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) won their respected leagues last season and now will have a chance to put their skills to the test in front of fans from not only in the United States but around the world as well.

“Tickets, like we’ve seen, have been bought by a lot of people from Wisconsin and neighboring states like we expected. “We’ve got all 50 states, we’ve got D.C., we’ve got Puerto Rico, Guam, and 19 other countries,” added Popkey.

As a reminder, Lambeau Field is following the NFL safety protocols, meaning the carry-in policy for the soccer match will be the same as a Packers home game. For a complete list of the carry-in policy, click here.