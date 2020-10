BLACKWOLF RUN, Wis. (WFRV) – Lauren Halen finally breaks through in state golf. The Xavier senior took first place in Division II golf with a six over round of 78 on Tuesday. She’s the only player to shoot a round under 80.

Halen has made the state golf tournament every single year. The senior had two top ten finishes the past two years before taking home the crown in 2020.