STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – With a 6-1 loss to Coe College in Saturday’s NCAA Regional elimination game, the Lawrence baseball team wrapped up a dream season at 26-13.

The Vikings fell 11-6 to UW-Stevens Point in Friday’s tournament opener, Lawrence’s first NCAA Regional game since 1979.

LU highlighted an historic season with a Midwest Conference championship, securing the bid to the big dance.

Head coach Chris Krepline led the team to a program-best record, earning Coach of the Year honors and helping the Vikings sweep the MWC awards.

Jacob Charon earned Position Player of the Year, Parker Knoll was named Newcomer of the Year, and Quinn Berglin locked down Pitcher of the Year honors.

The Vikings’ seven all-conference selections was their most since 2006.