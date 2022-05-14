APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It took a comeback for the ages, but Lawrence finally captured the Midwest Conference hardware.

LU defeated the University of Chicago 7-6 Friday to capture the league crown.

The Vikings trailed 6-2 in the fifth inning before home runs by Jacob Charon and Taylor Freeman cut the lead to 6-4.

Over the fifth and sixth innings, Lawrence manufactured two more runs to tie the game at 6 before Charon scored on a wild pitch to give the Vikings a 7-6 lead.

LU’s pitching staff held things down the rest of the way, and the dogpile ensued.

Lawrence now awaits its regional destination for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1979.