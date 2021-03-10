Lawrence hockey closer and stronger after unprecedented season

Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) – The sports world is slowly getting back to normal with limited fans in the stands, and spring sports getting underway. For the winter sports that nearly didn’t happen, it’s the end of the road for a season that wasn’t always a guarantee.

“I would describe it as a roller coaster. I mean, putting in the work we did at the beginning of the year, not knowing if we were going to play. It was tough for a while,” said senior Matt Meininger.

The Lawrence Vikings didn’t know for a long time if they’d even have a chance to play games this season.

“I told some of the guys, it might not be good to come back and to spend the time at home learning. Then about two weeks before we were leaving, we started getting hints that we might be able to play again,” said head coach Mike Szkodzinski.

The players did come back, and the Vikings kept working to stay ready. Eventually the call came, it was time to take the ice for an eight game regular season. One that would have it’s own ups and downs.

“You know, eight games isn’t a lot of time. We really had to start fast. We were uncertain about what we were going to do. We have a lot of resiliency, and the battle level on this team is incredible,” said Meininger.

“Just watching those guys come to the rink every day with a positive attitude, and working hard, it’s like a trickle down effect. So, everyone else is going to work harder for those guys,” said freshman defenseman Hugh Anderson.

Success in most years is defined by raising banners, and winning championships. Not so much in this new normal. Instead it’s about pushing through what has been a tough year, together.

The Lawrence Vikings are proof of that.

“I don’t think anybody on this team plays for themselves or the number on the back of their jersey. Legitimately everybody pulls on the same rope knowing that we play for Lawrence,” said junior forward Davis Kirkendall.

“We just battle through the adversity. We had some challenges early on, and obviously battled some shortcomings throughout the year. It’s battling adversity, and knowing that we’ve got to fight through whatever situation we’re given,” said Meininger.