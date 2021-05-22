LIVE BLOG: Bucks host Heat in Game One of the Eastern Conference playoffs

MILWAUKEE, Wis.(WFRV) – It’s a rematch that most have been looking forward to for a while. Last season in the bubble, the Miami Heat ousted the Milwaukee Bucks on their way to the NBA Finals, ultimately losing to the Lakers.

Since then, the Bucks revamped their roster, adding Jrue Holliday, and are looking for a different outcome than last season.

#Bucks are on the court. Under 15 minutes to go til tip off pic.twitter.com/jEmXGH1AK5 — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) May 22, 2021

Follow along here for updates, scoring, and injury reports.

1ST QUARTER: