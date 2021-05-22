LIVE BLOG: Bucks host Heat in Game One of the Eastern Conference playoffs

MILWAUKEE, Wis.(WFRV) – It’s a rematch that most have been looking forward to for a while. Last season in the bubble, the Miami Heat ousted the Milwaukee Bucks on their way to the NBA Finals, ultimately losing to the Lakers.
Since then, the Bucks revamped their roster, adding Jrue Holliday, and are looking for a different outcome than last season.
Follow along here for updates, scoring, and injury reports.
1ST QUARTER:
- Heat win the tipoff
- Heat go out to an early 9-4 lead, Duncan Robinson with all 9 points for Miami
- Free throws are hard, yall
- Brook Lopez hits the Bucks first three pointer of the day after they missed their first 7 attempts. Bucks trail 15-13 with 4:01 left in the 1st quarter
- Jrue Holliday ties it up with a floater