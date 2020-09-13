Live Blog: Packers at Vikings

Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Well y’all, we finally made it. Week One of the 2020 NFL season is finally here and if there isn’t a harder test for the Green Bay Packers than opening up the road on the Minnesota Vikings, then I don’t know what to say to you.

Follow here for live updates, scores, injuries during the game.

Packers stayed in their locker room for both Lift Every Voice and the national anthem.

Vikings win the coin toss and defer.

1st Quarter:

9:22: Rodgers pass to Jamaal Williams for 14 yards, 1st and goal, GB

7:31: Rodgers goes to Aaron Jones for the touchdown, no good, Mason Crosby kicks a field goal, 31 yards, 3-0 Packers.

6:38: Kirk Cousins scrambles, finds Adam Theilan for a 25 yard gain. 1st and 10 Vikings.

3:24: Dalvin Cook 1 yard touchdown run. Vikings lead 7-3 after the extra point

0:47: Allen Lazard with a 19 yard rush for a 1st down

2nd Quarter:

14:00: Rodgers to Davante Adams for a gain of 10. 1st and goal for the Packers from the 3.

13:19: 3 yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones for the score. Should be 10-7 Packers but the play is under review.

13:25: Officials come back and say Jones was stopped short of the goal line. 2nd and 1 from inside the 1.

12:19: Rodgers is incomplete, wanted Davante Adams. Vikings hold firm, still 7-3 with 12:19 left in the 1st half

11:39: 4-yard sack by Jaire Alexander. Packers get a safety. 7-5 Vikings.

10:00: Rodgers finds Davante Adams for a big gain. Out of bounds at the Minnesota 28. 18 yards for the Pack. 1st down.

8:56: Rookie Josiah Deguara gets his first reception. 12 yard reception on the throw from Rodgers. 1st down.

8:08: Packers fail to make third down, Mason Crosby hits a 43-yard field goal for the Packers to take a one point lead, 8-7.

6:28: Cousins sacked by Za’Darius Smith. Vikings punt ball 40 yards.

5:11: AJ DILLON SIGHTING. It takes two guys to take him down. 6 yards for the rookie’s first NFL carry.

2:30: Rodgers with a QB sneak, 2 yard gain to get a 1st down on 4th down at the Vikings’ 37 yard line.

1:17: Rodgers to Adams. 1st down at the Vikings’ 25 yard line.

0:39: Rodgers to Adams, for what should be a 24-yard touchdown. Play is under review.

0:39: Play stands. Touchdown Packers, they lead 15-7 with 39 second left to go in the 1st half.

0:25: Jaire Alexander picks off Kirk Cousins. Rodgers gets the ball back with 25 seconds left in the 1st half.

0:25: Nose tackle Kenny Clarks goes down, but walks off the field on his own power.

0:21: Aaron Rodgers LAUNCHES one to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Packers go up 22-7. 45-yards on the completion.

Vikings hit a 35-yard field goal as time expires. Packers lead the Vikings 22-10 at the half.

3rd Quarter: