LIVE BLOG: Packers look to go 2-0 against Vikings in 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Last time these two teams faced off, it was the opening to the 2020 season. Davante Adams went off for a career high 14 receptions and also have 156 yards and 2 touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers was surgical in his dismantling of the Vikings secondary and the Green and Gold started off the season with a win. The Pack is now 5-1 and looks to go 2-0 against Minnesota this season.
Packers loss the toss and get the ball first. Vikings will get the ball in the second half.
1st Quarter:
- Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams for a touchdown. Packers lead 7-0 with 7:01 left in the 1st quarter
- 5:35: Dalvin Cook slices through the Packers defense for a gain of 12. Stopped by Josh Jackson and Kamal Martin
- Dalvin Cook walks off the field with trainers