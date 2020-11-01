LIVE BLOG: Packers look to go 2-0 against Vikings in 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Players get set on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Last time these two teams faced off, it was the opening to the 2020 season. Davante Adams went off for a career high 14 receptions and also have 156 yards and 2 touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers was surgical in his dismantling of the Vikings secondary and the Green and Gold started off the season with a win. The Pack is now 5-1 and looks to go 2-0 against Minnesota this season.

Packers loss the toss and get the ball first. Vikings will get the ball in the second half.

1st Quarter:

  • Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams for a touchdown. Packers lead 7-0 with 7:01 left in the 1st quarter
  • 5:35: Dalvin Cook slices through the Packers defense for a gain of 12. Stopped by Josh Jackson and Kamal Martin
  • Dalvin Cook walks off the field with trainers

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Roncalli/Two Rivers earns first state berth in program history

Luxemburg-Casco punches third straight ticket to state volleyball

Xtra Point High School Football: Kaukauna wins battle of unbeatens, Reedsville stays on top of Big East

FVL rallies past Reedsburg, Luxemburg-Casco rolls into sectional finals

Seymour cruises into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks

FVL girls volleyball rallies past Reedsburg, Roncalli/Two Rivers boys soccer advances in penalty kicks