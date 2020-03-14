Local 5 Weekend Programming Update: Get your sports fix on Local 5

(WFRV) – Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Conference tournament games this weekend, Local 5 will be airing classic championship basketball games – including Wisconsin Badgers games on Saturday and Sunday! Here’s the CBS Sports Schedule on Local 5:
Saturday, March 14th:
- 11am-1pm CDT: 2015 Big Ten Championship Game – Wisconsin vs Michigan State
- 1-3pm CDT: 2016 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs Purdue
- 3-5pm CDT: 2019 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs Michigan
Sunday, March 15th:
- 11am-1pm CDT: 2015 Atlantic 10 Championship Game – VCU vs Dayton
- 1-3pm CDT: 2017 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan vs Wisconsin
- 3-5pm CDT: 2018 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan vs Purdue