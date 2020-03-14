1  of  11
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Clintonville Schools First United Methodist Church-Neenah Green Bay Community Church Moravian Church Green Bay Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. Kilian Church-New Franken Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Unity Resale Shoppe

Local 5 Weekend Programming Update: Get your sports fix on Local 5

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 15: Members of the Wisconsin Badgers hoist the Big Ten trophy after winning the Championship game of the 2015 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at the United Center on March 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Wisconsin defeated Michigan State 80-69 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Conference tournament games this weekend, Local 5 will be airing classic championship basketball games – including Wisconsin Badgers games on Saturday and Sunday!  Here’s the CBS Sports Schedule on Local 5:

Saturday, March 14th:

  • 11am-1pm CDT: 2015 Big Ten Championship Game – Wisconsin vs Michigan State
  • 1-3pm CDT: 2016 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs Purdue
  • 3-5pm CDT: 2019 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan State vs Michigan

Sunday, March 15th:

  • 11am-1pm CDT: 2015 Atlantic 10 Championship Game – VCU vs Dayton
  • 1-3pm CDT: 2017 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan vs Wisconsin
  • 3-5pm CDT: 2018 Big Ten Championship Game – Michigan vs Purdue

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"