MILWAUKEE, Wis (WFRV) – When you walk around downtown Milwaukee, you don’t have to go straight to Fiserv Forum to see Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead, you can go to the 600th east block of Wisconsin Avenue and Jackson Street. There, you’ll find a larger than life mural of the Greek Freak.

“It’s an awesome experience to have,” longtime Bucks fan Daniel Folos said. “It’s like the Acropolis in Athens, we have our own mural to Giannis.”

Local artists Maurico Ramirez and Antonio Gomez were commissioned by the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee to complete the project. Between the two of them, it took about 12 days and over 200 hours of work.

“It’s awesome. It’s the ultimate goal, to create artwork that’s going to connect with people and make it site-specific,” mural artist Mauricio Ramirez said. “I could have painted anything on that building but I chose to paint one of the most recognizable individuals on Earth, especially one of the most recognizable images here in Milwaukee and to basically beautify him, beautify his attributes and to make it into mural form, it’s the ultimate feeling.”

His fellow artist Antonio Gomez echoed his statements, saying the reaction and feedback from the community has meant the world to both him and Ramirez.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Gomez said. “It came out exactly how we had planned, not that it never does, but just to finally see it, in its entirety, it’s amazing.”

The two artists have a couple other murals around the city of Milwaukee but when they were asked to complete this project, the excitement was through the roof.

“Let’s go!,” Gomez said with a chuckle. “Let’s do it. I was 100% ready to rock and roll and as soon as we got the go-ahead, it was go-time.”

“It’s a huge honor,” Ramirez said. “It’s a huge responsibility to create this image, to make it look awesome, to make it look like people, have pride when they look at it, take photos. There was a lot of pressure going into it, but I like pressure. I like rising to the occasion. I knew this wasn’t going to be a walk in the park, and as long as I believed in my skill set, I could crank it out.”

Giannis himself is aware of the mural but hasn’t been down to see it yet. Ramirez and Gomez said they would love for him to come see what they’ve accomplished.

“It would mean the world to me,” Ramirez said. “He’s such a high profile individual and for him to get his blessing on it, it would be the ultimate sign of respect.”

The Bucks face off against the Celtics in Game Four of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m.