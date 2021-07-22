Local paralyzed racer not making excuses and back on the track

(WFRV) – Racing is a sport filled with exciting finishes, passionate fans, and challenges, but for one local racer, the biggest challenge in his career came outside of the track.

26-year-old Cody Patten from Egg Harbor was on his way to work one morning when his life changed.

“I was on my way to work at 4:30 in North Dakota and hit black ice. I ended up rolling my pick-up”, says Patten.

Patten’s back was broke and the news of being paralyzed never stopped him. Instead of hanging up the keys and stepping away from racing, it only motivated Patten more to get back on the track despite the biggest curveball life has thrown at him.

“It was never a thought. I knew at some point I’d figure something out”, Patten explains.

With the help of friends and family, Patten designed a car to meet his needs to get back to racing.

“Everything runs off of my right hand. I steer with my left hand but my right hand, there’s a lever in there. It’s a push forward for break, pull back for gas. It’s a real simple concept me and a few buddies came up with. It works real good. I got good control of the car”, Patten tells Local 5.

Patten’s back on the track competing in races once again and without the support of friends and family being there, the return to the sport wouldn’t have been possible.

“Without friends, the car wouldn’t even be close to what it is now. I mean family is always a huge part of it too”, Patten says.