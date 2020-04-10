1  of  58
﻿UW-Madison event cancellations impact WIAA spring tournaments

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WIAA) – The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced it is extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, 2020, which eliminates the possibility of conducting the WIAA State Tournaments scheduled at campus venues this spring.

The events impacted by the closure include the Boys Individual and Team Tennis Tournaments scheduled at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on June 4-6 and June 12-13, respectfully; the State Boys Golf Championship at University Ridge on June 15-16; and the State Softball Tournament at Goodman Diamond on June 11-13.

The decision to extend the closure addresses the ongoing concern and efforts to prevent and control the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19.

At its special meeting on March 19, the Board of Control resolved to postpone any decision to cancel the spring sports seasons and the spring State Tournament Series to a later date or until new developments arise and new information becomes available.

The Board of Control will conduct its scheduled meeting on April 21 via video conferencing and will discuss options for the remainder of the spring sports seasons and summertime contact.

The WIAA will continue to be in alliance with the directives issued by Governor Tony Evers in relation to the closure or reopening of schools. Interscholastic activities are extensions of the classroom and serve as a partner in the total education process. They do not operate independently from the school.

The membership of the WIAA oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 513 senior high schools and 46 junior high/middle level schools in its membership. For more information, please contact the WIAA office at (715) 344-8580.

