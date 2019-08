The U.S. Army and the Pro Football Hall of Fame visited Sturgeon Bay High School on Wednesday to recognize Nathan LeRoy as one of only 25 finalists for the U.S. Army–Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence. Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver, and former Packers 1st round draft pick James Lofton was one of the guest speakers at the ceremony.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin caught up with Lofton after the event to discuss the award, the Packers draft, and Aaron Rodgers.