2020 American Family Insurance Championship canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 American Family Insurance Championship has officially been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was scheduled to begin May 30-June 7 at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. It will return next year from June 5-13.

The AmFam Championship in 2021 will also feature a concert on June 11, featuring Little Big Town with opening act BoDeans as originally planned.

Madison resident and tournament host Steve Stricker addressed the public via a video message: “It was not an easy decision by any means. We know how much this event means to the community, the fans, the volunteers and the sponsors. We all look forward it, even the golfers, we look forward to it. But given the mandates … we just felt like it was in the best interest of everybody and the safety of everybody to cancel this year’s event.”

Even without the tournament, their donations to various charities will continue. The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will immediately distribute $2.8 million to charity organizations, including $1 million to the American Family Children’s Hospital and $800,000 to southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin non-profit organizations the Foundation supported in 2019. The remaining $1 million will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts in Wisconsin.

Sponsors, golf ticket holders, concert ticket holders, volunteers and run/walk registrants will be contacted directly by the tournament team in the coming days to discuss refund, carryover to 2021 and donation opportunities.