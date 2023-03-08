ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Preparations for the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament are underway as teams and fans prepare to travel to the Greater Green Bay Area for the event.

Played at the Resch Center, local businesses say they’re looking forward to serving customers from all across the state.

“There will be a whole bunch of people here eating and families coming in with athletes that are participating in the tournament,” said the Assistant Director of Operations of Stadium View Bar & Grill, Patrick Morgan.

Stadium View has served hundreds of customers since opening in 1992 and says they expect to nearly double its usual number of customers over the tournament weekend.

“Oh boy, it will be a whole bunch more because if you look at the space we have in here, we are a big place, and we are right next to the venue where they hold the tournament so we will definitely fill up,” explained Morgan.

20 teams are vying for their chance to take home the gold ball at the end of the tournament. It is the weekend of champions in the making, something local businesses hope to cash in on.

Brad Toll, the President of Discover Green Bay, says the city is expecting to make millions of dollars.

“It normally generates over 2,000 hotel room stays, and we normally see the economic impact exceed $2M or so,” said Toll. “They’ll be spending money in our restaurants, hotels, gas stations, and stores.”

The 47th annual tournament will not only benefit the economy, but it will also inspire the state’s next generation of female athletes. Kate Petersonabiad WIAA’s Assistant Director says the tournament highlights female athletes throughout the state.

“To see what young women are doing today in athletics is amazing, you are going to see some amazing athletes out here and you see teams that come together at the right time of the year playing basketball at the highest level. It is worth watching,” said Petersonabiad.

The WIAA 2023 State Girls Basketball Tournament will run from Thursday to Saturday with the first game tipping off at 1:35 p.m. between Division III’s Waupun and Milwaukee Academy of Science.

