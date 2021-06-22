UWGB women’s basketball holds annual golf outing fundraiser

The Green Bay women's basketball program has been a dominant force for over four decades and even the the coronavirus won't slow the Phoenix down.

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – College basketball was in conference tournament mode when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world in March of 2020, and it’s been over a year until things got back to some sense of normalcy.

“I don’t want to say there’s been a disconnect, but it sort of has been between the fans and the players, because it was a year off and getting new players, and everybody not knowing each other has been very difficult,” said Green Bay Women’s basketball coach Kevin Borseth. “So days like today bringing people together, players in front of the fans, and fans in front of the players, hopefully, it helps connect them back up again.”

The Phoenix held their annual golf outing at Thornberry Creek golf course at Oneida and the event is the single biggest fundraiser for the program.

“Everything is pretty much back to normal. We’re all back at practice and I think the world is moving in a real good direction,” said Borseth. “I can tell you that the last year, it was very difficult on everybody. Players. Fans. Coaches. I can’t think of anyone that really likes the way things went, so hopefully, things continue to go in the right direction. Today’s event is huge financially for our program and hopefully, we can put all the fans back in the stands because we sure missed them.”

The Green Bay women’s program had its worst season in three decades last year, and while Borseth isn’t predicting anything for this upcoming campaign, he feels that the foundation is set for many years to come.

“It’s going to be interesting because we’ve got 11 freshmen, some are third-year freshman, some are second year freshman, but we’re kind of starting new,” said Borseth. “We’ve got a lot of players that haven’t really experienced the ‘Green Bay Way’ and the success level that has come with it in the past. They are working at it really hard and it will be interesting to see what things look like down the road. The bad news is they’re young. I’ve always said, ‘A thorn of experience is worth more than a wilderness of warning.’ We’re going to learn quick. The good news is they are going to be around for a while, and hopefully we can build back up to where we were in the past.”

You can find the very latest on the Green Bay Women’s Basketball, and more with Local Five’s sports coverage.