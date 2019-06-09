Bay Port and Notre Dame girls soccer head back to state Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The defending Division 1 state champion Bay Port Pirates made their third straight trip to state off of Emma Nagel's lone goal in their 1-0 win over Kimberly.

Meanwhile, the defending Division 3 champion Notre Dame Tritons are back in Milwaukee for the second straight year after their 2-1 win over Xavier. Senior Izzy Kellner scored both goals for Notre Dame.

in Division 4, St. Mary Catholic dominated Northland 10-1 to advance to State, while Oostburg punched its ticket to Milwaukee topping Kohler 1-0.