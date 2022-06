(WFRV) – The Denmark baseball team knocked off Notre Dame 6-0 in the sectional final to get to the next stage and continue their defense of its 2021 state title in Divison II.

Bay Port baseball defeated De Pere 11-2 to get back to the final four after losing the state championship in 2021.

In Division III, Chilton bowed out in the state sectional finals losing 8-2.