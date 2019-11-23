Bay Port falls to Muskego in the Division 1 title game, 21-10

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman had a message for his team before the Pirates made their trek down to Camp Randall Stadium for the first time in their program’s history.

“You know over the course of 20-plus years that I’ve been coaching, you know you see teams that make it down there for the first time and that was their goal,” Westerman said. “You can tell right away in the game the way that it goes and I said, your goal right now, do you want a gold ball or do you want a silver ball? It’s going to be determined Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday, not Friday. We gotta finish the deal on Friday.”

While the Pirates took that message in stride, defending state champion Muskego had just too much firepower on both sides of the ball, as the Warriors claimed another state title, defeating Bay Port 21-10 in the Division 1 title game.

After Bay Port jumped out to an early lead with a field goal in the first quarter, Muskego scored three touchdowns to take a 21-3 lead.

The Warriors scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to take a 14-3 halftime lead. Bay Port looked to get off to a promising start in the second half, but after a dropped pass in the end zone, Muskego sacked quarterback Andrew Thomas to force a fumble and Bryan Gruehn took it 64 yards for the touchdown.

Bay Port scored their lone touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Pirates will end their season with a 13-1 record. Bay Port running back Isaiah Gash rushed for 185 yards on 32 carries.