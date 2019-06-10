Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay locks up home playoff game

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 02:03 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 02:03 AM CDT

Blizzard Report: Green Bay locks up home playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Blizzard guaranteed themselves a home playoff game with a convincing road win over Cedar Rapids. IFL Hall of Famer B.J. Hill stops by Sports Xtra to break down the game, and look ahead to this week's regular season finale in the Blizzard Report.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected