MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) -- Bucks General Manager Jon Horst met with the media Wednesday to discuss Thursday's NBA Draft, the upcoming free agency period, and the possibility of re-signing Khris Middleton who reportedly became an unrestricted free agent by opting out of his player option for next season.

UPDATE: ESPN is reporting the Bucks have traded Tony Snell and the 30th overall pick in the NBA Draft to Detroit for former Bucks and Badgers forward Jon Leuer.